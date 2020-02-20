CHICAGO (CBS) — The cold and dry northwest flow kept skies clear across Illinois on Thursday.
That cold flow running over the relatively warmer waters of Lake Michigan kept clouds and flurries around for northwest Indiana.
High pressure locks over our region keeping dry and quiet weather in the short-term forecast. It will be another cold one Thursday night with the feels like temp zero to 10 below for the Friday morning rush.
As the high drifts eastward during the day, a gusty southwest wind flow sets up pulling in milder air as we reach for the weekend.
Temperatures will be near normal on Friday with highs in the upper 30s, and then with sunshine and southwesterly winds on the weekend, temperatures will run 10 to 15 degrees above normal.
The next system arrives late Sunday, bringing rain showers into our area after dark.