AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — A man was charged Thursday in connection with a shooting that led to a chase and a monumental crash in Aurora the day before.
Meanwhile, the man who is believed to have been driving the getaway car has died. The car was torn asunder in the crash that followed the shooting.
Adrien Betsinger, 23, of the 500 block of Woodlawn Avenue in Aurora, was charged in a shooting that happened in the 600 block of South Broadway in Aurora at 1 p.m. He was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge, and possession a firearm as a felon on parole.
Aurora police have released few details about the shooting. But they did say a person with a gunshot wound arrived at a nearby hospital during the incident, and that person is believed to have been a victim of the shooting.
Meanwhile, Erik Esparza, 24, of Aurora, who is believed to have been driving the Chevrolet Monte Carlo that fled the scene, died Wednesday evening at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove after being injured in the subsequent crash.
Police spotted a vehicle matching the description of the one used in the shooting after responding to a call of shots fired Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle also matched the description of one wanted in a gunfire incident on Tuesday night in the 400 block of South State Street in Aurora.
The Monte Carlo fled the scene, and began moving erratically, crossing into oncoming traffic on East New York Street, where it hit at least two other cars near the Fox Valley Mall, according to police.
The Monte Carlo was split in two in the crash, and one of the cars it hit sustained significant front-end damage.
Police said the shooting appears gang-related.