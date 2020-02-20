CHICAGO (CBS)– A man imprisoned for over 30 years is fighting for closure.

Stanley Wrice is suing the City of Chicago, claiming he was tortured into confessing by corrupt detectives.

Now, the city is fighting back.

Wrice was exonerated of his rape conviction in 2013, but was never actually given a certificate of innocence.

His story and the dark history of disgraced former Chicago Police Commander Jon Burge is expected to once again be brought to light.

The city acknowledges that more than 200 people were tortured under Burge’s instruction between 1972 and 1991.

Wrice says he’s among that group.

The 65-year-old claims he was handcuffed in a cell and beaten until he gave a false confession back in 1982.

Wrice’s attorneys say medical evidence supports his injuries.

But unlike several previous Burge cases where a settlement was reached, the city is slated to fight back this time.

Wrice was never actually ruled innocent and attorneys are expected to defend the two detectives that Wrice says are responsible for the 31 years he spent in prison.

“I will never forget them, they took my life from me, they took my family from me, they took my kids from me. They took everything I had for 31 years, I can never forget that.”

Jury selection and opening statements are set to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday.

So far, the city has shelled out over $1.5 million to private lawyers working on this case.