CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and two injured in a Loop CTA tunnel this week.
Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the gunman was arrested by U.S. Marshals and CPD Task Force in west suburban Oak Brook. Federal agents had to use a Taser on him, and he was being taken to a Chicago Police facility for interrogation Thursday afternoon, police said.
Two men and a woman were shot in the Chicago Transit Authority tunnel between the Red and Blue Lines at Jackson Boulevard just after 2 a.m. Monday.
According to police, one of the men died at the scene after he was shot in the abdomen and chest. He was identified as Edward Charleston, 24.
The other man was shot in the head and arm and was left in critical condition.
A 19-year-old woman was also shot and police told CBS 2 she was with the two men and may have not been the intended target.
Police said the male suspect ran away from the scene after the shooting. Police believe the suspect knew the victims and the incident was personal in nature.
Police said the incident stemmed from a quarrel.