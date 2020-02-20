CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago’s mild winter is having an impact on local cats.
Animal experts tell CBS 2 when the weather is warmer, more cats who aren’t spayed go into heat. That means a surge in the pet population.
Pumpkin is very young stray kitty who was brought in to Chicago’s Anti-Cruelty Society. She’s now being cared for by a foster parent volunteer.
Anti-Cruelty said it’s seen a surge in cats recently. Little ones need to be bottle-fed and cared for pretty much like newborns.
Typically the kitten nursery fills up from mid-March until August. But with this early surge, there is a need for neo-nato fosters who have a lot of patience and time.
The Anti-Cruelty Society needs your help to care for these kittens.
It’s asking for bottles, baby food and donations.