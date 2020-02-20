  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anti-Cruelty Society, cats, Winter


CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago’s mild winter is having an impact on local cats.

Animal experts tell CBS 2 when the weather is warmer, more cats who aren’t spayed go into heat. That means a surge in the pet population.

Pumpkin is very young stray kitty who was brought in to Chicago’s Anti-Cruelty Society. She’s now being cared for by a foster parent volunteer.

Anti-Cruelty said it’s seen a surge in cats recently. Little ones need to be bottle-fed and cared for pretty much like newborns.

Typically the kitten nursery fills up from mid-March until August. But with this early surge, there is a need for neo-nato fosters who have a lot of patience and time.

The Anti-Cruelty Society needs your help to care for these kittens.

It’s asking for bottles, baby food and donations.