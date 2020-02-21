CHICAGO (CBS) — A strong ridge of high pressure dominates our weather pattern right through the weekend.
It’s positioned near Ohio, so we are on the mild side of the high with gusty southwest winds.
That southwest flow will continue to draw mild air into our area for the weekend.
Our average high is 37 degrees and our RealTime Weather forcast calls for mid 40s Saturday and 50 on Sunday.
There are signals that our next weather maker is trending a track farther to our south. With that said, we will probably hold off any precip chances until Monday morning. And we will trend colder temperature wise next week.