Got a hankering for seafood?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top seafood sources in Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

Winter is the top season of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Chicago area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more reviews. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Chicago-area restaurants rose to $30 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 2% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Penumbra

First on the list is Penumbra. Located at 3309 W. Fullerton Ave. (between Kimball and Spaulding avenues) in Logan Square, the wine bar and steakhouse, which offers seafood and more, is the highest-rated seafood spot in Chicago, boasting five stars out of 532 reviews on Yelp.

2. Bavette’s Bar & Boeuf

Next up is River North’s Bavette’s Bar & Boeuf, situated at 218 W. Kinzie St. With 4.5 stars out of 2,333 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse and bar, which offers seafood and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Joe’s Seafood

The Near North’s Joe’s Seafood, located at 60 E. Grand Ave. (between Wabash Avenue and Rush Street), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the steakhouse, which offers seafood and more, 4.5 stars out of 2,433 reviews.

4. Maple & Ash

Maple & Ash, a steakhouse and breakfast and brunch spot that offers seafood and more in the Near North, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 1,278 Yelp reviews. Head over to 8 W. Maple St. (between Dearborn and State streets) to see for yourself.