CHICAGO (CBS) – Overnight lane closures, accompanied by 15-minute full expressway traffic stops, are scheduled over four nights to place new ramp beams at the Jane Byrne Interchange, starting Saturday.
To complete the work, the inbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway will be reduced to one lane between Chicago Avenue and Harrison Street starting at 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The left lane of the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway also will be closed both nights, between 18th Street and Van Buren Street, starting at 10 p.m.
At 1 a.m., full closures for no longer than 15 minutes at a time will take place on the inbound Kennedy near Van Buren Street. All lanes will fully reopen by 9 a.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday.
Additionally, the inbound Dan Ryan will be reduced to one lane between 18th Street and Van Buren Street overnight on Monday and Tuesday. Lane closures will start at 10 p.m. each night, with 15-minute full inbound traffic stops beginning at 1 a.m. at Harrison Street. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
Motorists should expect significant delays. The closures are necessary to erect steel beams for the new outbound Eisenhower Expressway to outbound Dan Ryan ramp, part of the ongoing Byrne reconstruction.
The overall project, which is years behind schedule and millions of dollars overbudget, is expected to conclude in 2022.