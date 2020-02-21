UPDATE: CTA was able to move the train shortly before 5 p.m. Trains are running with residual delays.
CHICAGO (CBS) — Loop CTA elevated trains are at a standstill because of a disabled Green Line train.
[Service Disruption] Loop 'L' trains are standing near Library-State/Van Buren due to a mechanical problem.Crews working to restore service.
— cta (@cta) February 21, 2020
The train is stopped near the Harold Washington Library, causing trains on other lines that cirle the Loop to stop as well. CTA is advising commuters to consider other transit alternatives.
Crews continue to work as quickly as possible to resolve the issue with the train that's standing near HW Library. Unfortunately, the train's position is preventing other lines from moving and we encourage you to seek alternatives if available. https://t.co/1L69XK5CEg
— cta (@cta) February 21, 2020