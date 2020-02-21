  • CBS 2On Air

UPDATE: CTA was able to move the train shortly before 5 p.m.  Trains are running with residual delays. 

 

CHICAGO (CBS) — Loop CTA elevated trains are at a standstill because of a disabled Green Line train.

 

The train is stopped near the Harold Washington Library, causing trains on other lines that cirle the Loop to stop as well. CTA is advising commuters to consider other transit alternatives.