  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMComics Unleashed
    01:07 AMCBS 2 News at 10pm
    01:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Oak Lawn Basketball, Oak Lawn High School, Oak Lawn News, Reavis, Reavis High School

OAK LAWN (CBS) — Police responded to a fight outside Oak Lawn high school after a boys basketball game Friday night and one student appeared to suffer cuts on his back, possibly from a knife.

The apparent stabbing reportedly happened after the game.  It was senior night for the team, which defeated Reavis, 55-36. Officials said the student, a junior, tried to break up the fight and then noticed the wounds on his back. The wounds were superficial and it was unclear whether the slashes were from a knife or some other sort of weapon.

It was also not known how many people were involved or how the altercation started.

Police remained on the scene hours after the game, taking evidence photographs in a parking lot.