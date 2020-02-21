OAK LAWN (CBS) — Police responded to a fight outside Oak Lawn high school after a boys basketball game Friday night and one student appeared to suffer cuts on his back, possibly from a knife.
The apparent stabbing reportedly happened after the game. It was senior night for the team, which defeated Reavis, 55-36. Officials said the student, a junior, tried to break up the fight and then noticed the wounds on his back. The wounds were superficial and it was unclear whether the slashes were from a knife or some other sort of weapon.
Senior Night for basketball! Super talented group #olchspride @JosephVirruso @KSwatek27 pic.twitter.com/9TlSmgI8Jz
— Oak Lawn Spartans (@OLSpartansBsb) February 22, 2020
It was also not known how many people were involved or how the altercation started.
Police remained on the scene hours after the game, taking evidence photographs in a parking lot.