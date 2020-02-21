



Craving breakfast and brunch food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breakfast and brunch spots around Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

Winter is the top season of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Chicago area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customer relationships. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Chicago-area restaurants rose to $30 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 2% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Pick Me Up Cafe

Topping the list is Lakeview’s Pick Me Up Cafe, situated at 3408 N. Clark St. (between Roscoe Street and Newport Avenue). With four stars out of 927 reviews on Yelp, the New American, vegan and breakfast and brunch spot has proved to be a local favorite.

2. The Crepe Shop

The Crepe Shop, a creperie and breakfast and brunch spot that offers coffee and tea and more in Lake View East, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 327 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2934 N. Broadway St. (between Oakdale and Wellington avenues) to see for yourself.

3. Lula Cafe

Over in Logan Square, check out Lula Cafe, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 1,919 reviews on Yelp. You can find the New American and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers desserts and more, at 2537 N. Kedzie Blvd. (between Linden Place and Albany Avenue).

4. The Dearborn

And then there’s The Dearborn, a The Loop favorite with 4.5 stars out of 1,35 reviews. Stop by 145 N. Dearborn St. to hit up the venues and event space and New American and breakfast and brunch spot next time the urge strikes.

