MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Kris Bryant drove in two runs, Willson Contreras homered and Albert Almore Jr. doubled and scored twice to make their former teammate, David Ross a winner in his debut as Cubs manager.
The Cubs beat the Oakland Athletics 12-2.
Two-time All-Star Jason Kipnis, who signed a minor league contract to play with his hometown team, walked as he opened his campaign to win the starting second base job. Nine Chicago pitchers combined to allow just two runs on five hits.
Eric Campbell doubled and Lou Trivino, Zach Lee, Donnie Hart and Wandisson Charles were each tagged for three earned runs for the A’s.
