EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — Nearly 60 elite polar plungers will be taking to Lake Michigan Sunday.
It’s the fifteenth year for the Evanston event.
People will be braving the frigid water to help the Special Olympics, the world’s largest sports program for kids and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities.
“We’re going to go run in there and raise money for Special Olympics Illinois,” said Mary Pocuis. “Once an hour for 24 hours.”
The 350 people taking part in the event have raised more than $94,000.
