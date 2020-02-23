CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were shot and critically injured Sunday afternoon in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.
The shooting happened in the 3100 block of West Huron Street, according to the Fire Department.
One person was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in very critical condition, and two more were taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, the Fire Department said.
The ages and genders of the victims were not immediately available.
One woman who is the mother of one of the victims was taken to Stroger for emotional distress. Her condition was stable, the Fire Department said.