



— A 15-year-old boy was arrested this weekend following a carjacking in the Austin community.

The boy was arrested at 4:58 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of North Lawler Avenue, police said.

The boy and several other offenders got into a 43-year-old man’s van, which was parked in an alley behind a home, police said.

The victim came up to his can and saw the boy in the driver’s seat, along with additional offenders inside, police said.

One of the assailants took out a gun and pointed it at the man, and the boy tried to drive away in the van, police said.

But police arrived on the scene and arrested the boy.

He was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking and possessing a stolen vehicle – both felonies – as well as misdemeanor reckless conduct, criminal damage to property, and resisting or obstructing a peace officer, police said. Police did not immediately specify whether he was charged as a juvenile or an adult.

There have been multiple carjacking arrests involving minors this weekend alone.

In one of the others, two boys, ages 14 and 16, were apprehended on charges that they carjacked a man early Friday evening in the 5900 block of North Sauganash Lane in the Sauganash Village townhouse development.

Police said the boys approached the man from behind struck him in the right side, and took the keys to his 2010 Toyota sedan. The teens then fled in the man’s car, police said.

Police found them driving the stolen vehicle in the 6300 block of South Morgan Street Saturday morning after noticing a vehicle moving in traffic with a flat tire. When police attempted to stop them, the pair jumped out while the car was still moving and ran away – but they were later apprehended.