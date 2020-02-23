CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 3,000 people climbed to the top of the former John Hancock Center on Sunday for the 23rd annual Hustle Chicago stair climb, organizers said.
Climbers took the stairs up the iconic skyscraper, now officially known by its address of 875 N. Michigan Ave. to raise awareness for lung health and clean air programs at the event hosted by the Respiratory Health Association.
“Since the event began in 1998, more than 66,000 climbers have helped raise $17 million for Respiratory Health Association,” Joel Africk, president and chief executive officer of the organization, said in a news release. “These funds support our mission to prevent lung disease, promote clean air and help people live better through education, research and policy change.”
Hustle Chicago participants either climb all 1,632 steps and 94 floors, or make a half climb of 816 steps and 52 floors.
The 2020 event included climbers from 26 states ranging in age from 5 to 81. Three are lung transplant participants themselves.
The full and half stair climbs both finish up at the 360Chicago Observation deck.
The former John Hancock Center was completed in 1969. It lost the John Hancock name in 2018, when John Hancock Financial asked for its name and logos to be stripped.