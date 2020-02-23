CHICAGO (CBS) — Red Line service was rerouted to the Loop ‘L’ Sunday evening due to a person on the tracks on the Near North Side.
A person was on the tracks near the Clark/Division stop. Red Line trains were halted at the scene, and trains were subsequently rerouted to the elevated tracks between the Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown stops during the early evening hours, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.
By 7 p.m., the Red Line was back to running in the subway under Clybourn Avenue and Division and State streets, the CTA said.
Details about the person on the tracks were not immediately available.