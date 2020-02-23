CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people are in serious condition after a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Sunday morning, Illinois State Police confirm.
The 22-year-old man and 27-year-old woman were going north on the Dan Ryan when someone in another car started shooting at them, but it’s unclear if the shooting was random or if the victims were targeted.
Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center after driving to a fire house on 59th and Lafayette for help.
Drivers heard the gunshots just after midnight on the expressway between 87th and 79th streets.
State police blocked off the northbound lanes while they carefully looked for evidence with flashlights. They found what appears to be a shell casing and a car abandoned on the exit ramp to 79th Street. Investigators believe the shooter crashed a red car, which was reported stolen, and left it behind.
ISP said another person called the incident in and said she thought she heard gunshots when she saw the vehicle swerve and crash on the ramp to 79th Street. She also said she saw three people flee the vehicle.