CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teens have been charged in connection with a carjacking of a 71-year-old man in Sauganash, police confirm.
The boys, 14 and 16, approached the man from behind struck him in the right side, and took the keys to his 2010 Toyota sedan, police said. It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 5900 block of North Sauganash Lane.
The teens then fled in the man’s car.
Police found them driving the stolen vehicle in the 6300 block of South Morgan Saturday morning around 11:30 after noticing a vehicle moving in traffic with a flat tire. When police attempted to stop them, the pair jumped out while the car was still moving and ran away.
Police later arrested the boys. The 14-year-old is charged with one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle and one misdemeanor count of leaving the scene. He is expected in juvenile court Sunday. The 16-year-old is charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal tresspass to a vehicle. He is scheduled to appear in juvenile court March 16.
One of the teens is known to police and had an outstanding juvenile warrant for gun possession, according to Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.
This incident is one of several carjacking arrests involving minors this weekend, Guglielmi said.