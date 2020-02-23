CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was arrested and charged Sunday in a shooting last month that left five people – among them children – wounded in a West Side barbershop.
Walter Jackson, 29, of East Chicago, Indiana, was charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder in the shooting on Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Gotcha Faded barbershop at 234 N. Pulaski Rd.
Police at the time said two men came into the barbershop, looked around, and then left.
They then pointed guns into the doorway and started firing multiple times, police said.
Five people were shot. The victims were boys ages 11, 12, and 16, and men ages 30 and 40, police said.
Among them were two brothers, 11-year-old Lorenzo Matthews and 12-year-old Michael Smith, who like the other victims were waiting for haircuts.
All the victims are expected to recover.