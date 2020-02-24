REAL TIME WEATHERWinter Storm Looming For Chicago Area; Here's What To Expect Tuesday, Wednesday
Filed Under:Car Fires, Fire, Garage Fire, Ontario Street, River North, State Street

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three cars caught fire Monday morning in a parking garage in River North.

The fire broke out in the garage at 10 E. Ontario St., just east of State Street.

The Fire Department said one car caught fire, and then the flames spread to two more. A tire noisily blew up during the fire while firefighters, witnesses, and a videographer were present.

The flames were visible right at the entrance.

The Fire Department said a woman in the garage was taken to the hospital with an anxiety attack.