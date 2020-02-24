CHICAGO (CBS) — Three cars caught fire Monday morning in a parking garage in River North.
The fire broke out in the garage at 10 E. Ontario St., just east of State Street.
The Fire Department said one car caught fire, and then the flames spread to two more. A tire noisily blew up during the fire while firefighters, witnesses, and a videographer were present.
The flames were visible right at the entrance.
The Fire Department said a woman in the garage was taken to the hospital with an anxiety attack.