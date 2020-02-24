PEORIA, Ariz. (CBS) — The Cubs took on the Seattle Mariners Monday – with Manager David Ross still absent.
Andy Green filled in for Ross for the third time Monday, as Ross has been out with the flu and has yet to manage a game at all.
New Cub Steven Souza Jr. was looking good in the first inning, with an RBI single that drove in Kris Bryant. Souza had two hits.
Meanwhile, former White Sox catcher Josh Phegley fit in among the North Siders, with a three-run blast to center.
Albert Almora was also feeling good with a home run.
The Cubs beat the Mariners 16-12.