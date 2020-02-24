CHICAGO (CBS) — After winning just two of their last 10 games and falling back in the playoff chase, the Blackhawks were sellers Monday at the trade deadline.
Blackhawks General Manager Stan Bowman sent goaltender Robin Lehner to the Vegas Golden Knights in a three-team deal, and sent defenseman Eric Gustafsson to the Calgary Flames.
Lehner was only with the Blackhawks for eight months. Like Gustafson, he is set to be a free agent after the season.
But the key is what the Blackhawks are getting back – and that’s a second-round pick and a third-round pick this year, a solid defenseman prospect, and goaltender Malcolm Subban.
They would have loved a first-rounder, but one takes what one can get.