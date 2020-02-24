REAL TIME WEATHERWinter Storm Looming For Chicago Area; Here's What To Expect Tuesday, Wednesday
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMAll Rise
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aberdeen Street, Morgan Park, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded early Monday evening in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

Around 6:48 p.m., the boy was walking in the 11300 block of South Aberdeen Street when two male suspects came up to him.

One of them then took out a gun and shot the boy, wounding him in the abdomen and the shoulder, police said.

The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating Monday night.