CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded early Monday evening in the Morgan Park neighborhood.
Around 6:48 p.m., the boy was walking in the 11300 block of South Aberdeen Street when two male suspects came up to him.
One of them then took out a gun and shot the boy, wounding him in the abdomen and the shoulder, police said.
The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.
Area South detectives were investigating Monday night.