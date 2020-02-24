CHICAGO (CBS)– Police responded to an incident on the Dan Ryan involving a carjacking, pursuit and crash.
Police said the personal car of an IDOT worker was carjacked. The suspect led police on a chase before crashing the car.
Several police agencies responded to the Dan Ryan at 35th Street on the overpass.
Police say what started as a carjacking led to a chase and then a crash.
Chicago police surrounded a person who appears to be one the suspected carjackers. It’s unclear at this time if there was another person involved in the carjacking.
Officials said two people are in custody.
This is a developing story.