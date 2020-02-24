CHICAGO (CBS)– The JCC Chicago Jewish Film Festival kicks off Monday.
The festival features 52 films and will take place at venues across the city and suburbs. There will be over 90 showings throughout the three-week festival from Feb. 28 to March 15.
Some of the venues include the Cinemark Theater in Evanston, CMX CineBistro and CMX Market at Old Orchard in Skokie, the Illinois Holocaust Museum in Skokie, the Logan Theater in Logan Square and Renaissance Place Cinema in Highland Park.
The full film lineup and tickets can be found at the festival website.