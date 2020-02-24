CHICAGO (AP) — Candidates running in hopes of filling an open seat on the Illinois Supreme Court are expected to participate in a Chicago forum.
The Chicago Bar Association is hosting the Wednesday event at the James R. Thompson Center.
Organizers say six of the seven primary candidates running to replace retired Justice Charles Freeman are expected to attend.
The candidates who’ve confirmed attendance are Supreme Court Justice P. Scott Neville Jr., who has been the interim replacement for Freeman.
The others are attorney Daniel Epstein and appellate court justices Cynthia Cobbs, Justice Nathaniel Howse Jr., Margaret Stanton McBride and Jesse Reyes.
