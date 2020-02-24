GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) — The White Sox took on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Cactus League play Monday afternoon.
Nicky Delmonico is hoping to earn that last spot on the 26-man roster. In the third inning Monday, he cracked one to center for a double.
Delmonico was three-for-three – two doubles and a single. He had all of the Sox’ hits at one point.
But he did not have the big hit. That belonged to Yermin Mercedes, who hit a monstrous home run that went over the seats and onto the concourse in the seventh inning.
It was one of two hits for the 27-year-old catcher.
The game ended in a 2-2 tie.