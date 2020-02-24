3-Run Homer For Josh Phegley, 2 Hits For Steven Souza Jr., As Cubs Beat MarinersThe Cubs took on the Seattle Mariners Monday – with Manager David Ross still absent.

Nicky Delmonico, Yermin Mercedes Stand Out As White Sox-Dodgers Game Ends In TieThe White Sox took on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Cactus League play Monday afternoon.

At Memorial Service, Michael Jordan Says Kobe Bryant Was 'Like A Little Brother'At the memorial service for Kobe Bryant on Monday, Michael Jordan called the Los Angeles Lakers legend a “dear friend” who was “like a little brother.”

CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso On What To Watch For At NFL Combine: 'Jordan Love Has Some Stylistic Comparison To Patrick MahomesCBS Sports NFL Draft expert Chris Trapasso explains why Utah State's Jordan Love will be among those creating buzz coming out of the Combine.

Coby White Scores 33, Wizards' Bradley Beal Scores 53, But Bulls WinCoby White scored 33 points to join Michael Jordan as the only Bulls rookies with consecutive 30-point games, and Chicago overcame Bradley Beal's career-high 53 points to snap an eight-game losing streak with a victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

2 Scoreless Innings For Dylan Cease As White Sox Beat RedsThe White Sox’ Cactus League opener was rained out on Saturday, so their Spring Training debut came Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds.