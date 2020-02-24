CHICAGO (CBS)– A winter storm is on the way, here’s what you need to know.
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kendall, La Salle and Will counties starting Tuesday at 9 a.m. These areas will be under the watch until 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Winter storm watch from Tue AM through Wed AM pic.twitter.com/ZcITYxrNKA
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 24, 2020
Monday will be cloudy with temperatures in the upper 30s. According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, rain is possible after 3 p.m.
As temperatures drop after 8 p.m. Monday, snow could be mixed in with rain, leading to snow showers through the night.
Accumulation is a good likelihood with our Tue/Wed snow pic.twitter.com/HA3HAJr4kj
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 24, 2020
Snow will ramp up Tuesday morning into Wednesday.
Some areas north and northwest could see over 6 inches of snow by Wednesday. Areas near Northwest Indiana could see 1 to 3 inches of snow.
Glaros will provide RealTime updates and snowfall forecasts.
This is a developing story.