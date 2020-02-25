CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people were charged in connection with a carjacking that led to a police pursuit and a crash.
Police said the personal car of an IDOT worker was carjacked at 35th Street and Wentworth around 1:45 a.m. Monday, shortly after the worker finished their shift. The suspect led police on a chase before crashing the car.
Michael Vivians, 22, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and criminal trespass to a vehicle. He will be in court on Tuesday.
A juvenile offender is also facing charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm among other charges.
Police said the offenders were placed in custody in the inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway at 35th Street after the hijacked vehicle crashed.
This is a developing story.