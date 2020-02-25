Naperville Man Sets Guinness World Record By Holding Plank For Over 8 HoursHood, a former US Marine and retired Drug Enforcement Administration supervisory special agent, has broken the record for longest plank before, in 2011 when he held it for 1 hour and 20 minutes.

Spring Training Report: White Sox' Luis Robert, Other Possible Future All-Stars Take FieldAnother banner crop of young talent, including Luis Robert of the White Sox and Jo Adell of the Angels, is set to make their marks on MLB.

Blackhawks Trade Away Robin Lehner, Eric GustafssonAfter winning just two of their last 10 games and falling back in the playoff chase, the Blackhawks were sellers Monday at the trade deadline.

3-Run Homer For Josh Phegley, 2 Hits For Steven Souza Jr., As Cubs Beat MarinersThe Cubs took on the Seattle Mariners Monday – with Manager David Ross still absent.

Nicky Delmonico, Yermin Mercedes Stand Out As White Sox-Dodgers Game Ends In TieThe White Sox took on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Cactus League play Monday afternoon.

At Memorial Service, Michael Jordan Says Kobe Bryant Was 'Like A Little Brother'At the memorial service for Kobe Bryant on Monday, Michael Jordan called the Los Angeles Lakers legend a “dear friend” who was “like a little brother.”