CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago mother of three is murdered by a masked gunman and her killing could be linked to another shooting earlier this month.
Chicago police said it was a targeted attack.
CBS 2’s Steven Graves has more from Ravenswood Manor.
It was another unusual story about how a firefighter on a call was shot and injured not far from Monday night’s incident, apparently caught in the middle of gang crossfire.
Now police pledge to beef up patrols.
Family members told CBS 2 that 27-year-old Stephanie Brooks was just visiting a friend when tragedy struck. The mother of three often came to the apartment in the 4400 block of North Francisco.
But Monday night around 9:30, a masked gunman got into the building and knocked on the unit door. Her friend opened it, then tried to shut it as the suspect attempted to force his way in. Brooks then jumped in to help and neighbors heard the struggle.
“And then I heard a pop. I knew it was a gunshot,” said neighbor Marvin Nurse.
Multiple shots to the chest killed the mother. Police called it a very targeted attack.
“They knew who they were coming for. It is extremely sad,” said Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez (33rd.) She is now calling for more police involvement.
This, after CPD said Brooks’ case is connected to a car fire that led to a shooting that injured a Chicago firefighter. It happened in early February, Wilson and Kimball.
That firefighter, shot while putting out the car fire, was caught in the middle of a gang-related shootout. Police said Brooks knew one of the men who was arrested. Officers now looking into whether her murder was retaliation as they search for the killer.
It’s still unclear if Brooks was the intended target. Police said gang investigation resources are being moved to the Albany Park district.