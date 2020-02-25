CHICAGO (CBS) — The Fire Department rescued a crewmember from a freighter ship Tuesday afternoon, after the worker fell 100 feet into a cargo hold.
The crewmember was rescued aboard the Algoma Conveyor, a bulk carrier ship that hauls road salt and other commodities in the Great Lakes region.
Ship rescue. Patient being bright out by crane shortly pic.twitter.com/1SRj8VpDwZ
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 25, 2020
The ship was docked along the Calumet River near 106th Street and Burley Avenue on the Far Southeast Side.
Rescue complete. This was large salt cargo ship pic.twitter.com/mfLagM6DPV
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 25, 2020
The Fire Department said the crewmember fell 100 feet into the cargo hold of the ship and suffered fractures.
Patient suffered fractures after fall into cargo hold. Good condition. Being treated by CFD ambo 71 now pic.twitter.com/5riXfIYpau
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 25, 2020
The crewmember was brought out of the ship with a crane and then taken away in an ambulance in good condition.