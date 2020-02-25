REAL TIME WEATHERWinter Weather Looming For Chicago Area; Here's What To Expect Tuesday, Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Fire Department rescued a crewmember from a freighter ship Tuesday afternoon, after the worker fell 100 feet into a cargo hold.

The crewmember was rescued aboard the Algoma Conveyor, a bulk carrier ship that hauls road salt and other commodities in the Great Lakes region.

The ship was docked along the Calumet River near 106th Street and Burley Avenue on the Far Southeast Side.

The Fire Department said the crewmember fell 100 feet into the cargo hold of the ship and suffered fractures.

The crewmember was brought out of the ship with a crane and then taken away in an ambulance in good condition.