CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year-old woman is dead and four other people were injured in a shooting in a market in the Grand Crossing neighborhood late Monday, police said.
A few minutes after 5 p.m., three men came up to the market at 79th Street and Avalon Avenue, peered into the market, saw who was inside, and then opened fire, Interim Chicago Police Supt. Charlie Beck said at the scene.
The young woman died, and two other teenage girls were reported in serious condition. A young adult man and a 63-year-old man were also in serious condition, Beck said.
All the surviving victims were being treated at local hospitals late Tuesday, Beck said.
A total of 20 rounds were fired into the store between the three suspects. After the shooting, the suspects a light-colored car and fled, Beck said.
Police as of 7 p.m. had not determined a motive.
Meanwhile, another person was reportedly found shot at 78th Street and Woodlawn Avenue, but despite being a block away, that incident was not believed to be connected, Beck said.
Community activist Andrew Holmes is asking that anyone in the vicinity who may have surveillance video from their home or business to please provide it to the police.