



— Using relatively new DNA technology, a former Chicago man has been arrested in Cincinnati, now accused of murdering a mother and son in their home nearly four years ago, police announced on Tuesday.

Johnathan D. Hurst, 51, once lived inthe 1440 block of North Wells, according to Sycamore Police Chief Deputy Andy Sullivan. He was taken into custody on Monday. He is currently in the Hamilton County Jail in Ohio awaiting extradiction on two counts of first degree murder.

The following depicts a timeline of events that occurred on the day of the murders on August 14, 2016:

• August 14, 2016, Patricia and Robert attend Sunday morning service at 9:15 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Brickville Road in Sycamore.

• After service, Patricia and Robert had breakfast with friends at Sycamore Cafe at approximately 10:30 am.

• Robert and Patricia returned home ,and he later left for the Sycamore Moose Lodge at approximately 12:00 pm.

• Robert left the Moose Lodge in the late afternoon and went home at approximately 4:30 pm.

• Patricia spoke with a relative on the telephone at approximately 7:43 pm on August 14, 2016.

• The Wilson’s white Impala is recorded by a traffic camera after midnight traveling east on IL State Route 64 at Route 59 a 12:44 am, on August 15, 2016.

• The Impala is documented on a CTA bus video parked on North Stockton, in Chicago on August 15, 2016, at 11:58 am.

• The Sheriffs Office received the call for a death investigation at 16058 Old State Road just before 6 pm on August 15, 2016.

• The DeKalb County Major Case Squad was activated at approximately 6:45 pm.

• The Wilson’s white Impala is located by the Chicago Police Department on North Stockton near the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago on August 24, 2016