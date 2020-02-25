CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Tuesday released surveillance images of three people suspected of defacing the windows of presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg’s Edgewater campaign office.
The vandalism happened at 1:11 a.m. Monday at the office at the Bloomberg campaign office at 1130 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., police said.
The words “racist” and “sexist” were sprayed painted in red on the front windows at the office, as well as the letters “GOP” and the word “oligarch.”
Bloomberg is a three-term former mayor of New York City. The billionaire has been spending heavily heading into the Illinois primary on March 17.
In a statement, Bloomberg national traveling press secretary, Galia Slayen, said:
“This act of vandalism against our Chicago office mirrors those we’ve seen in recent weeks in states across the country. While we don’t yet know who is responsible, we know these attacks echo divisive language used by the Sanders campaign and its supporters. Democrats need to come together if we are going to defeat Donald Trump, and Senator Sanders needs to condemn these attacks and end his campaign’s dangerous rhetoric that is encouraging his supporters to engage in this behavior.”
The three people in the surveillance image appeared to be wearing masks.
Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.