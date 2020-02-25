MESA, Ariz. (CBS) — David Ross finally made his managerial debut for the Cubs Wednesday as they took on the Colorado Rockies in Cactus League play.
Ross had been out with the flu for the first few games.
Jon Lester made his first Spring Training appearance Tuesday, and it was short. Drew Butera doubled down the third-base line for Colorado, and that was it for Lester.
In one inning, he gave up five runs, three earned runs, and two walks.
Ian Happ is trying to earn an everyday role, and on Tuesday, he cleared the bases with a three-run double in the fourth.
Btu the Cubs ended up losing 12-6.