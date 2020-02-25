



— A suspect in a deadly stabbing at a bar in the Fulton River District has been released from custody after claiming self-defense.

But as CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, the victim’s family said prosecutors are making a big mistake.

Kenny Paterimos was out with his brother, among others, Friday night at Richard’s Bar, at 491 N. Milwaukee Ave. just southeast of the six-way intersection with Halsted Street and Grand Avenue.

It all started with another man yelling homophobic slurs at Paterimos, according to his family. Police on Tuesday night were investigating those claims.

Meanwhile, the family finds the self-defense alibi hard to believe.

The man police arrested outside the bar told detectives he killed Paterimos in self-defense, slashing him repeatedly with a box cutter.

Paterimos’ brother and others held the 30-year-old man until police arrived.

But Paterimos did not have a weapon on him, according to police. And family said he didn’t look for trouble.

He was described by his mother as the light of the family.

Witnesses told police the man who was arrested yelled homophobic slurs at Paterimos inside the bar and was kicked out by the bouncer.

Later, according to his family, Paterimos went outside for a cigarette – at which point he was stabbed and killed.

The suspected assailant was detained, questioned, and released by police. The claim of self-defense have allowed the man who killed Paterimos to walk free at least for now

Police have 48 hours to hold someone during questioning before charging them or letting them go. This case is still open and charges could still be possible down the line.