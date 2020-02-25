CHICAGO (CBS)– If you cannot attend mass on Ash Wednesday, you can still get ashes on-the-go throughout the city.
Here’s where you can find ashes on Wednesday.
Chicago’s Old St. Patrick’s Catholic Church will be offering ashes at the following locations:
- Union Station: Receive ashes in the Great Hall from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and again at 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
- Morgan CTA Station: Stop by the green and pink lines from 8 to 9:30 a.m.
For commuters heading to work in The Loop, the First United Methodist Church of Chicago will be offering ashes-on-the-go. Anyone interested can get ashes at the church’s Washington and Clark entrances from 7:30 to 9 a.m.
The Urban Village Church will be offering ashes throughout the city as well. Volunteers will be walking around with ashes.