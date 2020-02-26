CHICAGO (CBS) — Some flurries or light snow remain possible in Northern Illinois Wednesday afternoon and evening, but won’t amount to much.
Light snow remains a possibility for Northwest Indiana, with snow showers and some lake effect snow showers that might add up to an inch.
Areas to the south remain in a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. Any snow will wind down Wednesday night.
Both Illinois and Indiana have Lakeshore Flood Warnings in place. Illinois until 7 p.m. Wednesday and Indiana until Thursday morning.
Waves of 8-12 feet will diminish this afternoon as winds become more northwesterly and build waves on the Indiana shore. Waves of 10-14 feet are possible on winds gusting to 40 mph.
Shoreline erosion is a concern due to the high waves and elevated lake level.
Skies improve Wednesday night as cold air slides into our area.
Thursday will be cold, about a dozen degrees below the norm, but we’ll have some sunshine.
Temperatures finally get to seasonable levels by Sunday.