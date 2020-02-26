BREAKING NEWS:Multiple People Dead In Mass Shooting At MillerCoors Building In Milwaukee
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:01 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Adam Engel, Chicago White Sox, Chicago White Sox Kansas City Royals, Kansas City Royals, Matt Tomshaw

SURPRISE, Ariz. (CBS) — Matt Tomshaw started on the pitcher’s mound Wednesday as the White Sox took on a Kansas City Royals spilt squad.

Tomshaw has spent his entire nine-year career in the Minor Leagues, but he looked good on Wednesday.

He threw two shutout innings and allowed only one hit.

Meanwhile, Adam Engel blasted a three-run homer to cap a four-run second inning. But the Sox’ bullpen struggled as they went on to get edged by the Royals 7-6.

The Cubs played the other Royals split squad Wednesday.