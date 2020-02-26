SURPRISE, Ariz. (CBS) — Matt Tomshaw started on the pitcher’s mound Wednesday as the White Sox took on a Kansas City Royals spilt squad.
Tomshaw has spent his entire nine-year career in the Minor Leagues, but he looked good on Wednesday.
He threw two shutout innings and allowed only one hit.
Meanwhile, Adam Engel blasted a three-run homer to cap a four-run second inning. But the Sox’ bullpen struggled as they went on to get edged by the Royals 7-6.
The Cubs played the other Royals split squad Wednesday.