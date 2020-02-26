REAL TIME WEATHERWinter Weather To Linger Through Wednesday Morning Rush; Here's What To Expect
CHICAGO (CBS)– There is a flood warning in effect as high winds bring high waves Wednesday.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning has been issued through Thursday at 9 a.m.

High waves are reaching 8 to 14 feet, causing dangerous conditions near the lakefront. The high waves could lead to lakeshore erosion.

Residents should stay off bike paths as waves cause safety concerns. In addition to bike paths, officials are warning drivers to avoid parking two blocks from the lakefront to ensure water does not damage cars.

 

 