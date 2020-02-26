CHICAGO (CBS) — Teachers at one Chicago school will be getting special training after a homework assignment that left some parents aghast.
Some children at Sutherland Elementary School, at 10015 S. Leavitt St. in the Beverly community, were given an assignment to write about an African animal for Black History Month.
The assignment said:
“We are celebrating African American history month in various ways at Sutherland this month! Since our students have a genuine interest in animals and love to learn about them, we are going to take a closer look at African animals.”
It came printed on a sheet of paper with printed images of a zebra, an elephant, a leopard, and a cartoon giraffe across the top.
Indeed, the kindergarten teachers at Sutherland opted to celebrate Black History Month by having the students learn about African animals, rather than about people.
“African animals have no place in black history,” Sutherland parent Valeisha Manning told CBS 2’s Jermont Terry last week.
Manning was furious to know the assignment made it through three teachers and the principal – and into her child’s backpack.
On Wednesday, the principal of Sutherland Elementary sent a letter home to parents, saying school staff will undergo cultural bias training next month.
The school will also hold focus groups and parent workshops to address concerns.