EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (CBS) — A train carrying crude oil derailed along a freight line in East Chicago, Indiana late Wednesday.
The East Chicago Fire Department were called to the 4600 block of Euclid Avenue, just north of Chicago Avenue, after 41 tanker cars somehow became disconnected from the rest of a train on the CSX tracks at 5:21 p.m.
Five to 10 cars were in need of uprighting, the fire department said.
No oil was spilled and there was no danger to residents.
East Chicago police said there were no reports of injuries. Streets near the scene were closed until further notice.
Clearing the scene could take a while because of the heavy equipment.
“Here at the intersection of Chicago and Euclid, we’re going to have to have equipment coming in here; cranes coming in here to upright these cars, so we’re going to be tied up here,” said East Chicago Fire Chief Anthony Serna. “It’ll be closed, probably, for the next 12 hours.”
Businesses located to the south of the accident were evacuated as a precaution.