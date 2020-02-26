CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and two teenagers have been charged with stealing another man’s car at gunpoint in West Pullman, where he was visiting a woman he’d met through a dating website.

Police said, around 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, a 22-year-old man went to the 300 block of West 120th Street to see a woman he’d met online. When he got there, a 14-year-old girl took him to the back of the home, where two males were waiting.

One of the males pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the victim, and demanded his car keys and phone. The other male punched the victim in the face.

The victim handed over his keys and his phone, and the three suspects ran off and took his car.

After police learned about the robbery and broadcast a description of the stolen car over police radio, officers found the vehicle a short time later near 111th and Champlain, and took all three suspects into custody. Police also recovered the handgun used in the carjacking.

Edward Fleming, 20, has been charged with one felony count each of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, armed robbery, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He is due to appear in bond court Wednesday afternoon.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one misdemeanor count of battery.

A 14-year-old girl has been charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

Both teens are due to appear in Juvenile Court on Wednesday.