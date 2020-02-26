  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A construction crew container caught fire on Lower Wacker Drive Wednesday afternoon, forcing the closure of Lake Shore Drive downtown for a brief time.

The Fire Department said wooden pallets were burning at 460 E. Wacker Dr., prompting a call for a still-and-box alarm and an EMS Plan 1 just before 2 p.m. Black smoke was seen rising over Lake Shore Drive where it swings to the west at Randolph Drive.

A photo tweeted by the Fire Department showed smoke coming from a large dumpster at the base of the high-rise at 195 N. Harbor Dr.

The Drive was blocked in both directions between Monroe Drive and Illinois Street because of the fire. The road was reopened after the fire department put out the smoky blaze.