CHICAGO (CBS) — A construction crew container caught fire on Lower Wacker Drive Wednesday afternoon, forcing the closure of Lake Shore Drive downtown for a brief time.
The Fire Department said wooden pallets were burning at 460 E. Wacker Dr., prompting a call for a still-and-box alarm and an EMS Plan 1 just before 2 p.m. Black smoke was seen rising over Lake Shore Drive where it swings to the west at Randolph Drive.
Cfd Still and box. Lakeshore drive and Wacker. Fire is out. All outside. Pallets. No fire inside high rise
Anthony Coppolillo
Found this video on Snapchat of someone driving northbound on Lake Shore Drive showing the billowing black smoke (before CFD arrived): #ChicagoScanner pic.twitter.com/ggkcYjTreQ
Not a great idea to drive through this…#lakeshoredrive #chicago #fire pic.twitter.com/GbzksLtLjL
A photo tweeted by the Fire Department showed smoke coming from a large dumpster at the base of the high-rise at 195 N. Harbor Dr.
Corrected address on Wacker. Actually 195 north harbor point. Fire was outside. pic.twitter.com/rvW3e4qnVB
The Drive was blocked in both directions between Monroe Drive and Illinois Street because of the fire. The road was reopened after the fire department put out the smoky blaze.