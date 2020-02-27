CBS and the Academy of Country Music announced earlier today that reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and 15-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban will serve as host for the 55th Academy Of Country Music Awards. The awards will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5th (live 8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), only on CBS and streaming live and on demand with CBS All Access. This will be Urban’s first time hosting the ACM Awards.
“As if having a new song out today wasn’t enough, I also get to host the ACM Awards in April,” said Urban. “I’ll tell you – this year already feels like the most creative and energized year of my life… and there’s so much more to come. Incredibly grateful – and ready to roll!”
“We are thrilled to have our reigning Entertainer of the Year as the centerpiece of our 55th ACM AWARDS ceremony. Keith epitomizes greatness in our industry and is beloved by fans and fellow artists, and I can’t think of a better representative to be the face of our awards show and to help usher in a new era at the Academy,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music.
Nominees for this year’s awards were also announced today. Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett lead the field with five nominations each with Dan + Shay hot on their heels with four nods of their own. See the full list below and check back here for more updates as the awards draw closer.
MAIN AWARDS:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Luke Bryan
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Carrie Underwood
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Maren Morris
- Kacey Musgraves
- Carrie Underwood
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Dierks Bentley
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
DUO OF THE YEAR
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Lady Antebellum
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- The Highwomen
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Ingrid Andress
- Gabby Barrett
- Lindsay Ell
- Caylee Hammack
- Tenille Townes
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Jordan Davis
- Russell Dickerson
- Riley Green
- Cody Johnson
- Morgan Wallen
ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
- Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett
- Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Thomas Rhett, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson
- Record Label: The Valory Music Co.
- GIRL – Maren Morris
- Producers: busbee, Greg Kurstin, Maren Morris
- Record Label: Columbia Nashville
- Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi
- Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi
- Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
- What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs
- Producer: Scott Moffatt
- Record Label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville
- Wildcard – Miranda Lambert
- Producer: Jay Joyce
- Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville
SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
- “God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
- Producer: Scott Hendricks
- Record Label: Warner Bros. (Nashville)
- “One Man Band” – Old Dominion
- Producer: Shane McAnally
- Record Label: RCA Records Nashville
- “Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves
- Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian
- Record Label: MCA Nashville
- “Rumor” – Lee Brice
- Producers: Lee Brice, Dan Frizsell, Kyle Jacobs, Jon Stone
- Record Label: Curb Records
- “What If I Never Get Over You” – Lady Antebellum
- Producer: Dann Huff
- Record Label: BMLG Records
SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
- “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
- Songwriters: Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Jessie Jo Dillon, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers
- Publishers: Beats and Banjos (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Shay Mooney Music (BMI), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. (BMI) / Big Ass Pile Of Dimes Music (BMI), Big Machine Music (BMI) / Buckeye 26 (ASCAP), Jreynmusic (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Bieber Time Publishing (ASCAP), Universal Music (ASCAP) / Poo B Z Inc. (ASCAP), BMG Gold Songs (ASCAP).
- “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” – Ashley McBryde
- Songwriters: Jeremy Bussey, Ashley McBryde
- Publishers: Songs of Song Factory (BMI) / Universal Tunes (SESAC).
- “God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
- Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt
- Publishers: Relative Music Group (BMI), Administered by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing (BMI) / WB Music Corp. / Georgia Song Vibez / We-volve Music (ASCAP) / Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. / Neon Cross Music (BMI).
- “One Man Band” – Old Dominion
- Songwriters: Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi
- Publishers: WB Music Corp/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing. Rezsongs/Reehits World/Smacktown Music, a division of Smack Blue, LLC/Unfair Entertainment (ASCAP) adm. by Me Gusta Music. We’re Really Doin’ It Publishing (ASCAP) adm by Words & Music. Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm. by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing.
- “Some of It” – Eric Church
- Songwriters: Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde, Bobby Pinson
- Publishers: Sony/ATV Tree Publishing/Longer and Louder Music, admin. by Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC; Mammaw’s Fried Okra Music/Little Louder Songs, admin. by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing; New Writers Of Sea Gayle Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights; New Writers Of Sea Gayle Music/Not A Track Guy Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights (BMI).
VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]
- “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
- Director: Patrick Tracy
- Producer: Christen Pinkston
- “God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
- Director: Sophie Muller
- Producers: Jamie Amos, Patrick Kennedy
- “One Man Band” – Old Dominion
- Director: Mason Allen
- Producer: Mason Allen
- “Remember You Young” – Thomas Rhett
- Director: TK McKamy
- Producer: Dan Atchison
- “Sugar Coat” – Little Big Town
- Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos
- Producers: Wes Edwards, Carlo Glorioso, Angie Lorenz
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR*(Off Camera Award)
- Ashley Gorley
- Michael Hardy
- Hillary Lindsey
- Shane McAnally
- Josh Osborne
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
- “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
- Producers: Dan Smyers
- Record Label: Warner Music Nashville
- “Dive Bar” – Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton
- Producers: Garth Brooks
- Record Label: Pearl Records, Inc.
- “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” – Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King
- Producer: Jay Joyce
- Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville
- “Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- Producers: Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross, YoungKio
- Record Label: Columbia Records
- “What Happens in a Small Town” – Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell
- Producer: Dann Huff
- Record Label: The Valory Music Co.
INDUSTRY AWARDS:
CASINO OF THE YEAR – THEATER
- The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, Nev.
- The Joint: Tulsa – Tulsa, Okla.
- Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort – Mt. Pleasant, Mich.
- The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino – Las Vegas, Nev.
- WinStar Global Event Center – Thackerville, Okla.
CASINO OF THE YEAR – ARENA
- Mark G. Etess Arena – Atlantic City, N.J.
- MGM Grand Garden Arena – Las Vegas, Nev.
- Sandia Amphitheater – Albuquerque, N.M.
- Stir Concert Cove – Council Bluffs, Iowa
- T Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, Nev.
FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR
- Boots and Hearts Music Festival – Oro-Medonte, Ore.
- Stagecoach – Indio, Calif.
- Tortuga Music Festival – Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
- Watershed Festival – George, Wash.
- Windy City Smokeout – Chicago, Ill.
FAIR/RODEO OF THE YEAR
- California Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, Calif.
- Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, Wyo.
- Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo – Houston, Texas
- Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, Minn.
- San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo – San Antonio, Texas
CLUB OF THE YEAR
- Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, Texas
- Coyote Joe’s – Charlotte, N.C.
- Grizzly Rose – Denver, Colo.
- Joe’s Live – Rosemont, Ill.
- Losers Bar & Grill – Nashville, Tenn.
THEATER OF THE YEAR
- The Beacon Theatre – New York, N.Y.
- The Chicago Theatre – Chicago, Ill.
- DeJoria Center – Salt Lake City, Utah
- Rialto Square Theatre – Joliet, Ill.
- Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, Fla.
OUTDOOR VENUE OF THE YEAR
- Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, N.H.
- Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, Calif.
- Innsbrook After Hours – Glen Allen, Va.
- Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, Colo.
- Rose Music Center – Huber Heights, Ohio
- The Wharf at Orange Beach – Orange Beach, Ala.
ARENA OF THE YEAR
- Infinite Energy Center – Duluth, Ga.
- Madison Square Garden – New York, N.Y.
- Staples Center – Los Angeles, Calif.
- Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, Mich.
- VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Jacksonville, Fla.
DON ROMEO TALENT BUYER OF THE YEAR
- Clay Campbell – Triangle Talent
- Gary Osier – Gary Osier Presents
- Gil Cunningham – Neste Live!
- Kell Houston – Houston Productions
- Nina Rojas – Neste Live!
- Todd Boltin – Variety Attractions
PROMOTER OF THE YEAR
- Adam Weiser – AEG Presents
- Brian O’Connell – Live Nation
- Jered Johnson – Pepper Productions
- Stacy Vee – Messina Touring Group
- Troy Vollhoffer – Premier Global Production
STUDIO RECORDING AWARDS:
BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Eli Beaird
- Mike Brignardello
- Tim Marks
- Michael Rhodes
- Jimmie Lee Sloas
DRUMMER OF THE YEAR
- Fred Eltringham
- Miles McPherson
- Greg Morrow
- Jerry Roe
- Nir Zidkyahu
GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Tom Bukovac
- Dann Huff
- Rob McNelley
- Adam Shoenfeld
- Ilya Toshinskiy
PIANO/KEYBOARDS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- David Dorn
- Tony Harrell
- Charlie Judge
- Tim Lauer
- Gordon Mote
- Mike Rojas
SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT(S) PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Stuart Duncan
- Jenee Fleenor
- Jim Hoke
- Danny Rader
- Joe Spivey
- Charlie Worsham
STEEL GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Dan Dugamore
- Paul Franklin
- Josh Grange
- Russ Pahl
- Justin Schipper
AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
- Chuck Ainlay
- Jeff Balding
- Tony Castle
- Julian King
- Steve Marcantonio
- Justin Niebank
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
- busbee
- Buddy Cannon
- Dann Huff
- Michael Knox
- Joey Moi