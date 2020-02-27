



The Crystal Lake parents charged with killing their 5-year-old son AJ Freund are due in court Thursday.

On Friday, crews will start tearing down the house where AJ was killed.

The house sits on Dole Avenue and neighbors want the house removed 10 months after police say Freund’s parents murdered him. Neighbors said it brings back painful memories and that tearing it down is one step toward change.

“I drive past it every single day coming to the cafe. Whether it’s boarded up or there’s flowers, it’s painful,” Café Olympic owner Rachel Mucci said.

Mucci is a Crystal Lake resident and she she said AJ’s death is often talked about in her diner.

“This is something that never heals,” She said. “It stays with us forever, but I do feel that the house being gone is a step in the right direction to change. To change something that was broken.”

Prosecutors said AJ’s parents beat him and forced him into a cold shower.

But there were signs of abuse before his death. Records show Crystal Lake police were called to the house at least 10 times.

Police reports also detail deplorable conditions inside the house, including broken windows in the winter and feces from the family’s dog.

Still, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services kept A.J. with his parents. His death has continued to generate calls for change within the agency.

Crystal Lake resident Priscilla Harper said tearing down the house shouldn’t just be about closure.

“We can’t go back and do anything for AJ, but we can certainly sacrifice our time and our resources and do more for other children in the future,” Harper said.

Crews will tear down the house on Friday and Saturday.