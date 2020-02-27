



— Friday is the last day on the job for Chicago Public Schools Inspector General Nicholas Schuler, and a look has emerged into the anonymous complaints that forced his resignation.

As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, the letters to the Board of Education may be anonymous, but they spell out the concerns by employees who alleged “verbally abusive” behavior from their boss.

Among the words used for Schuler’s alleged behavior were “bullying,” “intimidation,” “violent threats,” “narcissism,” “unstable behavior,” and “verbal abuse.”

Those terms are listed at the top of an undated letter sent to the Chicago Board of Education from a CPS Office of Inspector General’s office employee.

They are talking about Schuler, who has held the office of CPS Inspector General since 2016.

One heavily redacted line includes the phrase, “Schuler threatened to kill.”

Another letter, this one dated April 29, 2019, described the OIG’s office as a toxic workplace.

“He makes inappropriate comments about employees to other employees. Sometimes those comments are sexist or racial in nature,” the letter goes on.

Schuler managed an office of approximately 50 people.

In an email earlier this month, Schuler said that claims that he iscriminated against anyone on the basis of race or gender are “totally baseless.”

But he acknowledged that some of the complaints about his management were “justified.”

The issues raised in these letters were enough for Mayor Lori Lightfoot to ask for Schuler’s resignation, effective Friday.

Mayor Lightfoot is tasked with choosing Schuler’s replacement. As of late Thursday afternoon, there had been no update from the Mayor’s office on whom they will pick to fill the role.