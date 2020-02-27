  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– The next two days will bring colder than average temperatures, but a weekend warmup is approaching.

Thursday is starting out snow but is expected to be a calm day with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. There is a possibility for a few light flurries, but no accumulation is predicted.

Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny days with temperatures rising to the upper 30s.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, Meteorological Spring starts on Sunday, March 1. Temperatures are expected to rise the upper 40s.